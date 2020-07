NEW YORK, Ny. (CNN) - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is resting comfortably in a New York City hospital after undergoing a medical procedure to replace a bile duct stent that was originally placed last year, according to the court.

"Justice Ginsburg underwent a minimally invasive non-surgical procedure today at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City to revise a bile duct stent that was originally placed at Sloan Kettering in August 2019," a statement from the court read Wednesday evening.