TRENTON, Wi. — Students at a Christian school will soon be enjoying a new building that used to be used as a strip club.

In Trenton, Wisconsin, the Ozaukee Christian School is taking the place of the Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club.

The school administrator says her goal is to transform the space into a place of love and learning.

Classes begin on September 16.

School officials plan to continue to expand into the strip mall where the former strip club is located.