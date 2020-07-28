Chicago Police: Violence drops after 2 new units rolled out

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown speaks at a news conference on Monday, July 27, 2020 in Chicago. Police are reporting a drop in homicides and shooting incidents after the department rolled out two units designed to combat gun violence and ensure protests remain peaceful. The city reported three homicides over the weekend compared to 12 the weekend before. It was the first weekend that the 300-member Community Safety Team was dispatched to communities on the West and South sides where there has been an uptick in violent crime. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police are reporting a drop in homicides and shooting incidents after the department rolled out two units designed to combat gun violence and ensure protests remain peaceful.

Superintendent David Brown said during a news conference Monday that the city reported three homicides over the weekend compared to 12 the weekend before. It was the first weekend that the 300-member Community Safety Team was dispatched to communities on the West and South sides where there has been an uptick in violent crime.

Brown says there were no major problems at any of the large gatherings where the 250-member Critical Incident Response Team was assigned.