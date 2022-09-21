WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is recommending a slightly different approach to flu vaccines for anyone 65 or older ahead of the upcoming season.

For the majority of the public, the CDC says any flu shot is better than none at all. However, the organization suggests three specific vaccines for those over 65:

The quadrivalent vaccines have four different strains of the influenza virus, according to the CDC, and will help older adults fend off the versions of the flu that are expected to circulate this year.

These three suggested shots are made with an egg-based adjuvant, an ingredient that will support a stronger immune system. Health officials say adjuvant flu vaccines are typically more effective for those over the age of 65.

Everyone in the U.S. over 6 months old is urged to get a flu vaccine, and those with the CDC say the earlier the better, though ideally they suggest getting your shot before the end of October.

Health experts add that it is safe to get both a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu shot at the same visit, though reactions from receiving both could result in more systematic reactions like fatigue and headaches.

To learn more about this year’s flu vaccines or where you can get a shot near you, visit the CDC’s website here.