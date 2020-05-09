CDC asks parents to get their children’s routine vaccines

UNITED STATES — The CDC says parents are falling behind on their children’s routine vaccines.

The agency says the dip in vaccinations began around mid-March when the president declared a national emergency in response to the coronavirus.

The CDC says some parents are concerned about potentially exposing their children to the virus in a medical setting.

Health experts at the CDC are reminding parents vaccinations and doctor visits are essential to avoiding outbreaks of other, preventable diseases, and to keep children protected.