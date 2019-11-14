California high school shooting injures at least 7

CALIFORNIA.– Breaking news in California this morning where at least seven people have been injured in a school shooting

Authorities are searching for the gunman who opened fire inside a Southern California high school this morning.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department has not said how many if any of those injuries are from gunshot wounds.

Classes had not yet started at Saugus high school in Santa Clarita when the first shots rang out and were put on lockdown.

The gunman got away and police are actively looking for him.

Other nearby schools were also locked down.

The Sheriff’s Department described a suspect as an Asian male who was last seen at the school wearing black.

This is a developing story