Business offers free rides to reunite runaway youth with their family

U.S. — The busy holiday season is over, but one national transportation company wants to remind the public that they’re still giving the gift of a family reunion.

Back in 1987, Greyhound Bus Lines established its Home Free Program, which offers runaway youth a free ride.

In 1995, the company expanded its efforts by teaming up with the National Runaway Safeline or NRS.

A recent statement we received from Greyhound, says their Home Free Program has helped reunite 20,000 youth with their loved ones, but there are a few stipulations:

The program is for young people between the ages of 12 and 21.

The youth and their families must be willing to reunite.

Youth must be listed on a runaway report

Youth must call the NRS helpline at 1-800-RUNAWAY

Maleah Spencer, CEO of Rare Breed in Springfield, says they provide resources for a lot of youth who leave home out of necessity.

“The youth that we’ve seen here, they’re coming from some really poverty-stricken scenarios,” Spencer said. “Where maybe there’s not running water and utilities at a home. So, maybe they’re just going on to figure out what they’re going to do.”

Greyhound and NRS provided about 250 free tickets to runaway, homeless and trafficked youth in 2018.