Broadway star Laurel Griggs dies at age 13 after suffering “massive asthma attack,” family says

(CBS).– Laurel Griggs, a child star who performed on Broadway, has died at just 13 years old, CBS New York reports. Griggs died on Tuesday after suffering an asthma attack while at with her parents in Manhattan, according to her grandfather David Rivlin.

Griggs made her Broadway debut at age six – performing alongside Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson – in “Cat On A Hot Tin Roof” and then went on to portray “Ivanka” in the Tony Award-winning “Once” for 17 months – the longest-running Ivanka in the Broadway production’s history.

“Her career continued with TV and film, such as the animated series “Bubble Guppies” and her multiple appearances on the legendary ‘Saturday Night Live.’ Our thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time,” Young Broadway Actor News said.

According to the New York Post, first were called to the family’s home after the teen began to feel ill while doing her homework. Police officers attempted to revive her using CPR before Griggs was rushed to a local hospital and died hours later.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of my Ivanka sisters,” fellow “Once” actress Eliza Holland Madore wrote on social media.

Broadway dimmed its lights in tribute to the 13-year-old on Friday. Family, friends, and fellow stage performers gathered in Chelsea on Sunday to remember Laurel’s life.

“Laurel was a child that everybody would dream to have,” her grandfather told the New York Times. “She was a brilliant girl, could run a role and never forget a line, and I never heard a complaint. I’m going to miss her.”