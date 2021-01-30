Brian Sicknick, police officer who died after Capitol attack, to lie in honor at the Capitol

This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, of injuries sustained during the riot at the Capitol. A native of South River, N.J., Sicknick served in the New Jersey Air National Guard and went on to a law enforcement career, which his family said was his lifelong dream. He joined the Capitol Police in 2008. (United States Capitol Police via AP)

(CBS News)– Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died from injuries after the January 6 pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, will lie in honor in the Rotunda next week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Friday that Sicknick’s body will arrive at the Capitol on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET for a viewing ceremony for Capitol Police officers overnight. On Wednesday morning, Congress members will have a viewing period, followed by a tribute from lawmakers.

“The U.S. Congress is united in grief, gratitude and solemn appreciation for the service and sacrifice of Officer Brian Sicknick,” Schumer and Pelosi said in a statement Friday. “The heroism of Officer Sicknick and the Capitol Police force during the violent insurrection against our Capitol helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution. His sacrifice reminds us every day of our obligation to our country and to the people we serve.”

“Lying in state” is typically reserved for elected officials, which is why Sicknick’s ceremony is designated as “lying in honor.”

“May this ceremony and the knowledge that so many mourn with and pray for them be a comfort to Officer Sicknick’s family during this sad time,” Pelosi and Schumer said.

South Carolina Republicans Rep. Ralph Norman and Sen. Tim Scott had urged the ceremony earlier this week. On Thursday, they introduced a bill for the House Sergeant at Arms to pay for Sicknick’s funeral expenses, and to put up a commemorative plaque in the building.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremonies will be closed to the general public.

Sicknick, who joined the Capitol Police in 2008 after serving in the New Jersey Air National Guard, suffered a head injury “while physically engaging with protesters,” police said. When he returned to his division office, he collapsed, and died at a hospital the day after the riot. He was 42.

Sicknick was one of several people who died in the attack, which led to the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump for incitement of insurrection.

So far, federal prosecutors have charged at least 172 people for their alleged roles in the riot and opened over 400 investigations into possible criminals. At least 15 of those arrested are veterans and two are currently serving in the Army Reserve, according to military service records obtained by CBS News.

Sicknick will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.