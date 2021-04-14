Body found in Mississippi River identified as missing LSU student

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – The body found in the Mississippi River near Reserve, Louisiana on Tuesday was missing Louisiana State University student Kori Gauthier, according to authorities.

“This is a difficult conclusion for all of us, but we hope this will bring closure for the Gauthier family,” said LSU Chief of Police Bart Thompson.

Kori’s uncle, Spencer Gauthier, posted a video to his personal Facebook page confirming that the body found in the Mississippi River was indeed his niece Kori.

Interim LSU President Tom Galligan offered his condolences to the Gauthier family:

“Our LSU community is devastated to learn of the loss of Kori Gauthier,” said Interim LSU President Tom Galligan. “Our thoughts are with her parents, her family, and all who knew her during this very difficult time. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

The extensive search for Kori Gauthier included many agencies and individuals, some of them are listed below:

LSU Police

Baton Rouge Police Department

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

Louisiana State Attorney General

Louisiana State Police

K9 Mercy

Southeast Louisiana Rescue/Search

Iberville Sheriff’s Office

Livingston Sheriff’s Office

St. Charles Sheriff’s Office

United Cajun Navy

WBR Sheriff’s Office

Cajun Navy 2016/

Pinnacle SAR, Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries

EBR ABC Office

New Orleans Harbor Police

U.S. Coast Guard

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office

Volunteer groups and individual volunteers

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome added her condolences as well:

“Our entire community is heartbroken by the loss of this amazing young woman. I send my most heartfelt condolences to Kori’s family and loved ones. Please keep them in your prayers during this time.”

The investigation found that no criminal activity or foul play was involved in her death.