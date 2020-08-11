Biden selects running mate, expected to be revealed as early as today, reports say

FILE – In this July 28, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the William “Hicks” Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Del. Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept Democratic presidential nomination. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Joe Biden is expected to announce his pick for vice president, as early as today, according to CNN.

The presumptive Democratic nominee in this year’s presidential election has previously said he will choose a woman to be his running mate.

Here are some of the names that have been floated around as a potential choice for VP:

Kamala Harris: U.S. senator from California, former presidential candidate

Val Demings: U.S. representative from Florida, former chief of the Orlando Police Department

Elizabeth Warren: U.S. senator from Massachusetts, former presidential candidate

Keisha Lance Bottoms: Mayor of Atlanta, Georgia

Susan Rice: Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

Michelle Lujan Grisham: Governor of New Mexico

Tammy Duckworth: U.S. senator from Illinois, Purple Heart recipient

Earlier this week, Biden said he would make his pick for vice president in the first week of August but did not say when he would publicly announce his choice.

It is expected he will make the announcement before the Democratic National Convention begins on August 17.