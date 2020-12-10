Ben & Jerry’s honors Colin Kaepernick with new flavor: ‘Change the Whirled’

(NEXSTAR) — Ben & Jerry’s is paying tribute to Colin Kaepernick for his social activism with his own flavor called “Change the Whirled.”

“This flavor celebrates Kaepernick’s courageous work to confront systemic oppression and to stop police violence against Black and Brown people,” the Vermont-based ice cream company said in a news release. “As an aspiring social justice company, Ben & Jerry’s believes Kaepernick represents the very best of us, willing to use his power and platform in the pursuit of equity and justice rooted in a commitment to love and resistance.”

We’ve teamed up with @Kaepernick7! Introducing Change the Whirled Non-Dairy, the flavor that's supporting the fight to dismantle systems of oppression and empower Black and Brown people. Coming to freezers in 2021! Learn more: https://t.co/7c0Se2vut4 pic.twitter.com/LY90ObEwCj — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) December 10, 2020

Kaepernick, a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, has worked to bring attention to police brutality against people of color. He became known for kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games in 2016 as a protest against social injustice.

“We deeply respect how Colin uses his voice to protest racism, white supremacy and police violence through the belief that love is at the root of our resistance,” Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy said in the release. “We have tremendous hope in what we can accomplish together.”

Change the Whirled is a non-dairy dessert, which is important to Kaepernick, who is a vegan. It has a vegan, sunflower butter base with fudge chips and graham cracker and chocolate cookie swirls. Kaepernick is donating his portion of the proceeds to his Know Your Rights Camp, which aims to “advance the liberation and well-being of Black and brown communities.”

“My hope is that this partnership will amplify calls to defund and abolish the police and to invest in futures that can make us safer, healthier, and truly free,” Kaepernick said in the release.

Change the Whirled, which will be a full-time flavor, will be available in grocery stores and at Ben & Jerry’s shops starting in 2021.