Avoiding misinformation as tropical storms approach

National News

by: Kayla Thompson

Posted: / Updated:

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is preparing for two tropical storm systems on next week. Mike Word, director of the Rankin County Emergency Operations Center, said they’re monitoring Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco.

“We checked water bodies this morning, and the water temperature is very warm. And it’s very conducive to creating a pretty powerful hurricane. So obviously people need to watch those tracks as it gets really into the Gulf and gets going. And we are going to have to wait and see where it makes landfall at and intensity, which will really dictate what kind of weather we will have,” he explained.

Word said in all weather situations, it’s important to make sure neighbors get information from experts and not just social media.

“The misinformation is absolutely unbelievable in our day in age with social media. When you’re dealing with life and death situations with potentially bad weather, flash floods, spin-off tornadoes, storm surge all of those things are coming in. Sot let’s not rely on social media. Let’s go to the experts the National Hurricane Center, and the National Weather Service and our local meteorologists, and get your information there. Take all of those sources, and you’re going to get a really good idea of what’s going to happen,” said Word.

Neighbors are also advised to create a plan for their families, along with an evacuation kit. The kit should include medications, water, batteries, a flash light and all the necessities that people need to sustain themselves for 72 hours.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News
Clear

Springfield

87°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low around 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Clear. Low around 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

86°F Few Clouds Feels like 87°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

85°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

85°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

89°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

92° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 92° 67°

Monday

94° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 94° 67°

Tuesday

94° / 68°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 94° 68°

Wednesday

92° / 70°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 0% 92° 70°

Thursday

90° / 70°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 20% 90° 70°

Friday

88° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 88° 68°

Saturday

86° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 50% 86° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

83°

8 PM
Clear
0%
83°

80°

9 PM
Clear
0%
80°

77°

10 PM
Clear
0%
77°

75°

11 PM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

12 AM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

1 AM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

2 AM
Clear
0%
71°

71°

3 AM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

4 AM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

5 AM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

6 AM
Clear
0%
68°

68°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

72°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now