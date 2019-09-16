Auto-workers on strike across the country

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Thousands of auto-workers are striking right now in Wentzville which is just outside of St. Louis.

Union leaders and General Motors could not come to an agreement about things like wages, and health care.

Across the country, more than 48,000 workers are striking today.

Almost a decade after filing for bankruptcy in 2009, the automaker made 8.1 billion dollars last year.

CEO, Mary Barra earned nearly 22 million dollars. According to the company’s previous union contract,

GM’s hourly auto-workers make anywhere from $44,000 to $99,000 a year.

The vice president of the Auto Workers Union, Terry Ditties, shares what’s at stake.

“Everybody that works here for the UAW and I’m sure General Motors will be trying to reach an agreement,” said Ditties. “There are thousands of families depending on that.”

GM’s proposed deal includes more than 7 billion dollars in domestic investment, nearly 5,500 new jobs, and a ratification payment of $8,000 per worker.

The automaker says its contract is competitive.