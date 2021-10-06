ATF agent injured in Nashville shootout, suspect dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shooting investigation is underway in Nashville. A portion of Murfreesboro Pike reopened Wednesday after it was blocked off in front of a Marathon gas station and Country Café restaurant, near police headquarters.

Metro Nashville Police confirm that the suspect involved in a shootout with law enforcement has died from injuries at Vanderbilt hospital. Don Aaron with MNPD identified the suspect as Corey Daniel Wellman, 40.

Michael Knight with the ATF confirms that an agent with the ATF was injured in the shooting. That agent is being treated at Vanderbilt.

The Nashville division of the FBI will be taking lead on the investigation.

Corey Wellman (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

Corey Wellman (Photo courtesy TDOC circa 2017)

Investigators said ATF officers were attempting to bring the drug suspect into custody when shots were fired.

Witnesses told News 2 they heard as many as 30 to 40 rounds being fired from what sounded like multiple weapons.

The shooting scene is being investigated by multiple agencies, including Metro Police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), and ATF, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.