Arizona man catches 50-pound catfish as part of ‘Fat Cat Challenge’

by: Bradford Betz

Ar. (FOX) — An Arizona man caught a monstrous 50-pound catfish over the weekend that measured 49 inches in length as part of a local catch and release program.

Mesa resident Erick Barrantes caught the flathead catfish Sunday at Barlett Lake, about 60 miles northeast of Phoenix.

“My fishing reel, my clicker, just started screaming at me,” Barrantes told Fox 10 Phoenix. “We kinda got in trouble a couple times by these guys for being too loud when we reeled it, it was a big fight, pretty big fight to bring something that big in.”

Barrantes, a member of the Arizona Catfish Conservation Association, was taking part in the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s “Fat Cat Challenge,” a conservation effort for anglers who catch flatheads longer than 45 inches. Once caught, the fish are documented before they are released back into the water.

A picture with Barrantes holding the fish shows the creature extending to nearly 3/4ths the man’s height.

“The fish of a lifetime as they say,” Barrantes said. “I hope to catch another one.”

