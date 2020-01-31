Anne Cox Chambers, wealthy newspaper heiress, dies at 100

FILE – In this Nov. 13, 2009 file photo U.S billionaire media proprietor Anne Cox Chambers poses after being awarded “Commandeur de la L’gion d’Honneur” at the Culture Ministry, in Paris. The family of Anne Cox Chambers says the newspaper heiress has died. Her nephew, Jim Kennedy, announced her death to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, her flagship newspaper. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ATLANTA (AP) — The family of Anne Cox Chambers says the newspaper heiress has died at the age of 100.

Her nephew, Jim Kennedy, announced her death to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, her flagship newspaper.

Chambers was a director of Cox Enterprises Inc. who promoted President Jimmy Carter’s political career and served as U.S. ambassador to Belgium during his administration.

Forbes estimated her net worth several years ago at nearly $17 billion. She was well known as a philanthropist, serving on the boards of the Atlanta Arts Alliance and the High Museum of Art among other institutions.

She was the daughter of James Middleton Cox, the 1920 Democratic presidential candidate and the founder of Cox Enterprises Inc. The privately held company includes The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and other newspapers in several states, radio and TV stations, cable-TV systems and other businesses.