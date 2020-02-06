Americans under quarantine for coronavirus in California

US — Hundreds of Americans are now under quarantine at military bases in California.

They were evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

They’re now being screened at several military bases in California, where they’ll remain under quarantine for at least 14 days.

Almost all US air carriers have suspended flights to and from mainland China. And today several announced they’ll be stopping flights to Hong Kong as well

Officials say the ongoing efforts to contain the virus require a large amount of funding.

The CDC says it has confirmed another case of coronavirus in the US the 12 so far in a Wisconsin patient who recently traveled to China.