AMBER Alert issued for Tennessee toddler last seen by family 2 months ago

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJW) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public for help in locating a toddler who has not been seen by family members in more than two months.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for Evelyn Boswell.

AMBER ALERT: We need your help to locate 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, who is missing from Sullivan County.



According to WCYB, the State of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services says 16-month-old Evelyn Boswell “was last seen by certain family members near the end of November 2019 and the first of December 2019.”

Boswell is 2 feet tall and weighs 28 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Her parents are reportedly involved in the investigation, however, officials have not said to what extent or how.

WCYB spoke with Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office PIO Captain Andy Seabolt about Boswell’s disappearance.

“Right now we’re not sure of her exact location,” said Captain Seabolt. “It could be anywhere from what we know. We’re conducting the investigation, and obviously we’ve been talking to as many people as we’ve come in contact with that knew about the child. We have several others we will be speaking with as well, and we’ve also been receiving some leads we’ve been following up on… We want to know why the child was not reported missing earlier.”

The FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the search.

Anyone with information regarding Boswell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 279-7330.