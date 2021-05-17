A sleeping Kansas neighborhood is jolted awake by a fatal crash

FAIRWAY, Kan. — Neighbors are in shock after seeing images of a car split in half after a one-vehicle crash at Shawnee Mission Parkway and West 55th Street in Fairway Sunday morning.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the 28-year-old driver, David Lawrence Hutchinson, was speeding at the time of the crash. He reportedly died on impact.

No one else was involved.

“I just heard some really loud screeching of tires and then a really loud crash impact,” Kirk Shearer said.

Shearer said he was woken up around 3 a.m. Sunday morning by the sound of a loud bang. He said he got up to see what happened and soon saw a heavy presence of first responders outside.

“They were measuring the skid marks for quite a while,” Shearer said. “They had flashlights. They were looking up in the trees, and I guess they were looking at pieces of things that had gone flying.”

That bang Shearer heard was a car that ran into a tree. Hours later, you could see parts of the tree bark gone where the car crashed into it.

“I’m sorry to hear about the fatality and I wish their loved ones well,” Shearer said.

Shearer said at first, he didn’t know how the crash impacted the driver or the car until he later saw the pictures.

“I was shocked,” Shearer said. “I was shocked to see something had been damaged that badly.”