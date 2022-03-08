DES MOINES, Iowa – Several people have been charged in connection with a shooting outside East High School Monday afternoon that took the life of one teen and critically injured two other teens.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, six teens have been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in the shooting.

17-year-old Octavio Lopez

14-year-old Nyang Chamdual

16-year-old Manuel Buezo

16-year-old Romero Perdomo

15-year-old Alex Perdomo

17-year-old Henry Valladares-Amaya

All of those charged are residents of Des Moines.

During the investigation, police say five residential search warrants were executed and six vehicle search warrants were executed. Six firearms were recovered.

Multiple 911 calls came in about the shooting around 2:48 p.m. reporting gunfire and saying there were multiple people injured. When law enforcement officers arrived, they found three teenage victims suffering from gunshot wounds and they were transported to local hospitals.

A 15-year-old male, who was not a student at East, died from his injuries. A 16-year-old female and an 18-year-old female, both students at East, were initially hospitalized in critical condition. The 16-year-old’s condition is now listed as serious.

Police say the shots were by multiple people in multiple vehicles. Investigators collected multiple shell casing from the scene.

Police have not released information about a possible motive in the shooting.

Multiple agencies assisted in the initial response and have helped with the investigation: Iowa State Patrol, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, ATF, FBI, and the Des Moines Public Schools Department of Public Safety.