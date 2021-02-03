3 dead, 1 taken to the hospital in a southwest Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating a deadly shooting near Fort Carson.

Deputies were called to the shooting around 5 p.m. to the 4300 block of Loomis Avenue Wednesday. When deputies arrived at the fourplex complex they found three people dead and another victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims names and ages are not known at this time.

EPSO believes it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Tonight around 5pm deputies responded to multiple shots fired at a fourplex complex off Loomis Ave. The incident involves 4 victims all shot, they’ve been taken to the hospital, their status unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/LJzlkq6ANj — Krista Witiak (@KristaWitiakTV) February 4, 2021

No information was released as far as suspects go. Keep up with the latest updates on @FOX21News — Krista Witiak (@KristaWitiakTV) February 4, 2021

