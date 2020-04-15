2020 Census may be pushed back

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — President Trump says he wants to push back the 2020 Census.

He announced that he would ask for what he called a “major” delay to make sure it’s conducted safely and accurately.

He did not talk about any specific timeline, but said the four-month delay the Census Bureau plans to ask for is not nearly enough.

The national count is conducted every 10 years.

Federal law requires some of the data to be compiled by the end of the year.

Officials would need more time if the Census is pushed back.