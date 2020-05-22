National Guard is helping a local nonprofit hand out food

OZARK, Mo. — A non-profit in Ozark is receiving some extra help to give out food to people in need.

The National Guard is helping them out packing food and taking it to people’s cars.

Least of These is distributing food once a week, and this style of distribution is in response to COVID-19.

They are distributing 50,000 pounds of food each week in Christian County.

The load food into people’s car trunk, and if they are in a minivan or SUV, customers load it themselves. Volunteers and the national guard follow guidelines put out by the CDC, wearing masks and gloves.

“We’re also are keeping our distance with the customers,” said First Lieutenant Jacob Thompson, “so we load carts with no contact, and we also push carts to customers that can’t have an open trunk.”

“We are very fortunate to have the national guard here,” said Kristy Carter, executive director of Least of These, “because with our volunteer pool, many of them fall into the high-risk category of the coronavirus, and so if they weren’t able to be here, we would not be able to do the food distributions that we’re doing.”

Here is a list of their distribution dates in June.