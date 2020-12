SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Two days after an explosion in downtown Nashville, the metro area police force is sharing new footage from the scene.

On Sunday, Dec. 27, Metro Nashville PD shared the following tweet. In it, you can see the moments leading up to a blinding explosion.

This is video of Friday morning's explosion recorded by an MNPD camera at 2nd Ave N & Commerce St. pic.twitter.com/3vaXhoUOAR — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 28, 2020

The video, according to the tweet, was taken from an MNPD camera at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street.