NASA allowing commercial travel to International Space Station, but it’ll cost you

FILE – This March 25, 2009 photo provided by NASA shows the International Space Station seen from the Space Shuttle Discovery during separation. NASA announced Friday, June 7, 2019 that it will open the International Space Station to private astronauts, with the first visit as early as next year. The round-trip ticket will cost an […]

(FOX) — NASA will begin allowing tourists to visit the International Space Station, but the trip is likely to be reserved for the ultra-rich who can afford the expected multimillion-dollar price tag.

The agency will not coordinate the trips directly but plans to work with outside firms, it said on Friday. The nightly price for companies to host visitors in the facility is $35,000 alone. Costs will be revisited every six months.

NASA is hoping that, by opening up the station to commercial travel, it can expand the market for space exploration while it aims to return humans to the Moon by 2024.

“The agency’s ultimate goal in low-Earth orbit is to partner with industry to achieve a strong ecosystem in which NASA is one of many customers purchasing services and capabilities at lower cost,” it said in a statement.

To read the rest of the story, click here.