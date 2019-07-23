NAACP will present a list of “imperatives” to the Springfield Public School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There’s several community driven events coming up this week.

First, a local education coalition, alongside the NAACP, will present a list of so-called “imperatives” to the Springfield Public School district in hopes to make changes at the district.

For months, the groups have made claims that SPS isn’t doing enough to protect students of color or LGBT students.

SPS strongly disagreed, saying inappropriate behavior is always disciplined.

In May, the NAACP president also said there’s not enough representation of minorities at the district.

The “imperatives” are designed to be a list of strong suggestions for the district to diversify.

They’ll be presented this Wednesday, July 24, at 2 p.m. at the Bartley-Decatur Neighborhood Center on East Calhoun in Springfield.

The NAACP will also share stories of alleged discrimination on August 1.