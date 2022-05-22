Sunday marked the last week of Gigs in the Garden for the summer.

The event is put on by the Springfield Sister Cities Association.

Lisa Bakerink with the group says each week featured a different performance from a local artist in the month of May.

It’s just a great concert in an outdoor setting. Kick back, relax, get an adult beverage and enjoy the beautiful park.” Bakerink says.

Bakerink says the goal of the group is to create peace through people.

“We believe that individual relationships, the opportunities for cultural exchanges, and getting together with people of other cultures brings people together.” Bakerink says.

Rick Hollandsworth has been to Gigs at the Garden before and says he heard about it on Facebook.

“I like listening to live music, and I had never been to Springfield Botanical Gardens, and I think the events and the music scene is just amazing and here in Springfield.” Hollandsworth said.

Sunday’s featured artist was a local folk music due made up of of Shannon Stine and Natalie Wlodarczyk called The Shandies have played together for several years.

“We just started kind of performing at a couple of places around town and, and just start singing together and realize, hey, we kind of like doing this.” Wlodarcyzk said.

The two have traveled across the world to play their music and appreciate the support by those who were at the concert Sunday.

“To perform in Isesaki, Japan in August 2019 representing the Springfield Sister Cities Association. And this concert series today was a celebration of that. So we were excited to come out and perform today, Wlodarczyk said.

“It’s great to be able to perform original music and have an attentive crowd and you know that’s that’s just really a special treat.” Stine said.

Gigs in the Garden will be back this fall on Sundays at 2 p.m.