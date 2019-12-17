Charges for murder against Springfield teen to be presented after man dies

News

by: Connor Wilson

Posted: / Updated:
gun shooting_1462283355094.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield police say evidence for a murder charge against a 17-year-old will be presented after the death of a man over the weekend.

Pedro Bolanos was arrested Saturday after 28-year-old Gerardo Aguilar-Hernandez was shot Friday while driving a pickup truck.

Bolanos was initially charged with first-degree assault, but after Aguilar-Hernandez died in the hospital police say they will present murder charges to prosecutors.

Police documents indicate the shooting was drug-related.

Trending Stories