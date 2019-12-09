Multiple lives claimed by flu season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting that three people have died from the flu.

In a press release, the department states, it is essential to remember that flu is hard to predict, but anyone can help prevent the spread of the flu. The best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated every year.

“For those who haven’t already been vaccinated, it is important to know that it’s not too late,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “We are approaching the peak of flu season, so now is still a great time to protect yourself and others around you by being vaccinated.”

Below is a list of tips the MoDHSS gives to prevent the flu:

Get a yearly flu vaccination

Avoid close contact with sick people

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Clean and disinfect commonly affected surfaces

Stay home while you’re sick and limit contact with others to keep from infecting them

They also give a list of symptoms for those who have the flu:

Fever or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (tiredness)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults

For more flu-related advice, click here.