Multiple lives claimed by flu season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting that three people have died from the flu.
In a press release, the department states, it is essential to remember that flu is hard to predict, but anyone can help prevent the spread of the flu. The best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated every year.
“For those who haven’t already been vaccinated, it is important to know that it’s not too late,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “We are approaching the peak of flu season, so now is still a great time to protect yourself and others around you by being vaccinated.”
Below is a list of tips the MoDHSS gives to prevent the flu:
- Get a yearly flu vaccination
- Avoid close contact with sick people
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
- Clean and disinfect commonly affected surfaces
- Stay home while you’re sick and limit contact with others to keep from infecting them
They also give a list of symptoms for those who have the flu:
- Fever or feeling feverish/chills
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle or body aches
- Headaches
- Fatigue (tiredness)
- Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults
For more flu-related advice, click here.