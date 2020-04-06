Multiple grocery, retail stores making changes to fight COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Changes have come to area grocers and merchants as of this weekend.

Walmart is now limiting the number of people in its stores, as well as Sam’s Club.

Hy-Vee is strongly encouraging customers to follow a “one person” per cart rule, minimizing the number of people from one family.

CLICK HERE: Hy-Vee limiting customers to one person per cart

Menards is no longer allowing anyone younger than 16 years old inside the store, or pets.

And the Walmart on South Campbell posted on Facebook that starting April 6, only one member of a family may enter the store at a time unless they are handicapped or a parent, guardian or caregiver with no other childcare option.

It’s unclear if this same rule is being applied to other Walmart stores in Springfield.