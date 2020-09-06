Multiple boats sink at Trump boat parade on Texas’ Lake Travis

(CBS) — The sheriff’s department in Austin, Texas, said several boats sank during a boat parade in support of President Trump on Lake Travis on Saturday afternoon. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to “many” distress calls that started at 12:15 p.m. CT.

The Austin-Travis County EMS told CBS Austin affiliate KEYE that as of 3 p.m. CT, they have not been involved in any of the incidents. No injuries have been reported so far.

According to the sheriff’s department, the wake in the water was caused by “many, many” boats on the water.

Rough waters on Lake Travis as hundreds of boats in Trump boat parade. Several swaamped. #Statesman @bobphoto pic.twitter.com/DPpKKhgljF — bobphoto (@bobphoto) September 5, 2020

It’s unclear at this time how many total boats were part of the parade or how many sank.