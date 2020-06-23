MSU’s ad-team works to address targeted violence

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University’s ad-team is working to address targeted violence in the community.

MSU is one of three universities selected as finalists in the McCain Institute’s National Peer-to-Peer Protective Project.

Two students on MSU’s ad team who say they’re honored to be creating a way to help the next generation of students develop healthy peer relationships.

Kindness Empowers Youth or K.E.Y. is a program focused on teaching students age-appropriate emotional skills.

Morgan George is a part of Missouri State University’s ad team and helped create the online resource.

“For not only parents but also teachers to help teach children those skills at the critical stage of development in third through fifth grade,” George said.

A time when George says many students begin learning how to interact with their peers.

“This was a critical stage in their development with each other so not only mentally but a critical stage in their development with their relationship with their peers as well as learning about themselves and this is when they start to identify who they are and start forming opinions about each other….having those inter-gender relationships,” George said.

The ad team created K.E.Y. In response to the McCain Institute’s national ad campaign project.

Which challenged universities to create a way to counter targeted violence.

MSU ad-team student, Jordan Moore, says while most schools offer some sort of anti-bullying program…

“What a lot of schools are lacking right now is a program that teaches kindness within ourselves,” Moore said.

Which Moore says can then transfer into being kind to others.

“The overall hope for this platform is that one the kids understand they’re internal versus their external strengths and that there is a lot more internally than there is external,” Moore said. “And then I think on the flip end the parents understand the importance of teaching these soft skills in the school system.”

The ad team will present its campaign virtually on Tuesday, June 23, then a winner will be selected shortly after.