MSU volleyball coach resigns after investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Melissa Stokes has resigned as the women’s head volleyball coach at Missouri State.

The announcement comes after an independent investigation that found out she had violated NCAA rules within the program.

The investigation began last month, which was when Stokes was placed on administrative leave.

The investigation found that she allowed currently enrolled athletes to take part as campers in her volleyball camps that she held, while also allowing a non-qualifier to accompany the team on its tour out of the country.

Missouri State is going to self report the violations to the NCAA.

Stokes was the head volleyball coach for the last 23 years in Springfield.