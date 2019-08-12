Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

MSU volleyball coach resigns after investigation

News
Posted: / Updated:
Missouri State sports logo_1486555821879.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Melissa Stokes has resigned as the women’s head volleyball coach at Missouri State.

The announcement comes after an independent investigation that found out she had violated NCAA rules within the program.

The investigation began last month, which was when Stokes was placed on administrative leave.

The investigation found that she allowed currently enrolled athletes to take part as campers in her volleyball camps that she held, while also allowing a non-qualifier to accompany the team on its tour out of the country.

Missouri State is going to self report the violations to the NCAA.

Stokes was the head volleyball coach for the last 23 years in Springfield.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now