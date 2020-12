SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University has partnered with the federal, state and local leaders to help with storing the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s distributed.

In MSU President Clif Smart’s “Clif Notes,” it said the university will make cold storage at the Jordan Valley Innovation Center and in other facilities.

