MSU students hope to “Stop Traffick” with human trafficking education event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A group of Missouri State University students hopes to educate its peers on the signs and dangers of human trafficking.

Stop Traffick is an event, scheduled to take place in the MSU library from 6-7:30 p.m. on the evening of November 18th, 2019.

The effort started as a Communications class project in which students were required to work with a local non-profit of their choice.

MSU senior, Hannah Jones says her group chose STAND Against Human Trafficking, an organization she and her group respected for its emphasis on trafficking education and awareness.

Jones said students her age can be especially susceptible to becoming a victim of human trafficking, all the more reason to take the tools her group learned with STAND and share them.

“We are at the age range where we are prime victims,” Jones told reporter Nyzah McDonald.

Jones hopes students will walk away from tonight’s event with a greater understanding of what human trafficking is and the impact it has on our local community.