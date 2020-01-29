MSU students are heading to Miami to work Super Bowl LIV

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- A group of Missouri State students is heading to Miami to work and volunteer for Super Bowl LIV.

The students are part of the Entertainment Management Association, a group for Entertainment Management majors and others.

The goal of the group is to learn how to make connections in the business/entertainment industry. In the group, they plan networking events and activities, like going to the Super Bowl, throughout the year.

This is Logan Swadner’s second year in a row working the Super Bowl. Swadner is a Junior at MSU and went to Atlanta last year to work that Super Bowl. He says he is very excited about traveling to Miami this year.

“I’m just excited, all the people that will be there and all the potential opportunities to make that connection and make that first impression to professionals,” he says.

The schedule for the group of 15 is busy as soon as they land.

“We have a full week of volunteering at a bunch of networking opportunities and a bunch of hands-on experience with Super Bowl Live and Super Bowl Experience. We’ll be working actually on game day from 3:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. So that will be a great experience, that will be paid, the rest is volunteer work,” says Logan.

He says many of the people taking the trip are from Kansas City and are excited to bring home a win. Logan says he has confidence that the Chiefs will beat the 49er’s 38-34.

The trip is paid for by EMA, but students do have to put in some of their own money as well. Logan says they do get some student funding back at the end of the year.

This is the 20th year the club has gone to the Super Bowl.

He says being in Miami will be a great way to represent Missouri and the Chiefs Kingdom.