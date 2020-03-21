MSU student tests positive for COVID-19

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department confirms a Missouri State University student tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release, the student was not living on-campus this semester and has not been in southwest Missouri since March 14.

The student is reportedly doing well and is recovering in isolation in Boone County.

“The Columbia-Boone County Health Department is conducting contact tracing to determine others who could have come in contact with the student and is working closely with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Missouri State University to make the necessary notifications,” the release said.

The student had recently traveled domestically to an impacted area.

According to the release, SGCHD and MSU are working to identify potential exposures during this time.

The student attended lacrosse practice on Wednesday, March 11, two days before classes were canceled.

“People who were at these locations on these dates are at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms,” the release said. “There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop or you are otherwise notified by the Health Department.”