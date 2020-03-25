MSU spring commencement is “highly unlikely”

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MSU_GRADUATION_0_20180519015835

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Missouri State University has confirmed with Ozarks First that the spring commencement in May is “highly unlikely.”

MSU is discussing the topic and has a lot of options on the table.

  • Push back later in the summer
  • Stream online
  • Ask students what they want

During the spring commencement in 2019, Missouri State awarded nearly 3,000 degrees to students, according to the MSU website.

MSU and area high schools all have their graduations at JQH Arena, but with the recent “stay at home” order, those might be impacted as well.

The university says they will re-evaluate graduation once the order has been lifted, and the group gathering ban is lifted.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now