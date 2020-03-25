MSU spring commencement is “highly unlikely”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Missouri State University has confirmed with Ozarks First that the spring commencement in May is “highly unlikely.”

MSU is discussing the topic and has a lot of options on the table.

Push back later in the summer

Stream online

Ask students what they want

During the spring commencement in 2019, Missouri State awarded nearly 3,000 degrees to students, according to the MSU website.

MSU and area high schools all have their graduations at JQH Arena, but with the recent “stay at home” order, those might be impacted as well.

The university says they will re-evaluate graduation once the order has been lifted, and the group gathering ban is lifted.