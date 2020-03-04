MSU: Spreading COVID-19 leads to shortened or canceled study abroad programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Cole Trumble is a junior at Missouri State. He majors in design, tech, and stage management. He signed up for Missouri State’s Agriculture Study Away program in Nepal, which he was set to leave for the week before Spring Break. The program was worth three credit hours for Trumble.

On Monday, March 2, 2020, he received an email from Missouri State informing him the trip was canceled, thanks to ongoing concerns with COVID-19.

“I think all of us were disappointed,” Trumble told Ozarks First.

“It’s not like we’re disappointed with the study away office or with Missouri State or anything. It was just something we planned on. I’ve only been outside the continent one time before, and I’ve never been to Asia, so I was really looking forward to crossing one continent off my list.”

Trumble says he understands why the program was canceled. But, he says he would’ve still gone.

“A lot of us were game for going even with the risks related to it. It is kind of a historical thing, and honestly, it’d be interesting to be a part of it in a way.”

Trumble now has to figure out how to make up for those three credit hours.

Students in Italy and South Korea this semester were asked to return to Springfield. They were immediately evaluated and instructed to self-quarantine for two weeks.