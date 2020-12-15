MSU professor uses virtual learning to connect her students to the world

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State hopes to help future educators increase their cultural understanding.

Through MSU’s virtual exchange program, students are collaborating with teachers from around the world.

Missouri State professor Jennice McCafferty-Wright is using virtual learning as a way to globally-connect her students.

“Instead of thinking about it as distance learning, to unlearn certain distances and to get a little bit closer,” McCafferty-Wright said.

To other teacher candidates as far as north Africa.

“We just completed our first official virtual exchange it was four weeks long and by the accounts, I’ve read so far it was the highlight of our students’ semester,” McCafferty-Wright said.

McCafferty-Wright says teaching requires a better understanding of the world.

“A lot of teachers are going from what I call diversity deserts,” McCafferty-Wright said. “Everybody in the community looks like them, they’re coming from these environments and then they’re going back to teach in them and it’s really cool that they can understand and connect with their students’ local cultures and who they are, but teachers need skills for connecting globally too.”

Mamiya Hamdy is a first-year teacher in Dakhla which is located just south of Morocco and participated in the virtual exchange program.

“What I like most about this program is it’s not only about preparing lessons and teacher stuff we make friendships there, we learn about each other we talk about culture,” Hamdy said.

Missouri state student Makenze Johnson also participated in the program.

“I’m like why do we have to end this there’s so much more to learn, now my bucket list is to go to Morocco and just experience their culture and meet my friends that I met via Zoom,” Johnson said.

Missouri State is one of only 17 grantees to receive funding for a virtual exchange program.