MSU drops in enrollment but increases in international enrollment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Overall MSU enrollment decreased about 14% this year but their international enrollment increased.

Dr. James Baker, the vice president for international programs, says MSU’s international recruitment efforts focus on strong university partnerships.

“What happens is, those partner universities actually help us recruit students, and they send students, and sometimes your partner university actually pays for the students to come here.”

Currently, Missouri State has students from 80 different countries.

Dan Dan Liu, the coordinator of the office of China programs at Missouri State University, used to be a student himself.

“When I first came here, it still took me a while to fit in a classroom, all English-speaking, but it was all new experience and I had to say I had some kind of culture shock”

The international recruitment efforts are holding strong.

“The Missouri State students, people from Missouri that live here like the kids in Nixa and Ozark and other places of Southwest Missouri, is they have an opportunity to be in a classroom with students from multiple countries,” said Baker, “from China, from Mongolia, from Africa.”

Other universities help MSU recruit by sending students to there and sometimes even paying for them to attend.