MSU college student move onto campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Rain or shine students move onto campus at Missouri State University this weekend.

Move-in began at 8 a.m. Friday morning and will continue throughout the weekend.

Bear Crew, student volunteers, are available to help students move into their dorm rooms on Friday and Saturday. Families who are moving larger items are encouraged to check out a cart from the residence hall.

Missouri State University’s residence life says it works closely with families to make the transition from high school to college as smooth as possible

Missouri State residence life said there are many activities throughout the weekend for students and their families.

University classes begin on Monday, August 18, 2019.