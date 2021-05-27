TRAFFIC: Lanes reopen after tractor-trailer flip on I-44 in Conway, MO

CONWAY, Mo.– The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed to KOLR10 News that a tractor-trailer rig overturned near the 119 mile marker of I-44 on Thursday at around 1 p.m.

For some time, the overturned rig cause a blockage of the interstate’s right lane. Tow crews and responders have since been able to manage the scene and get traffic flowing again.

Responding Highway Patrol investigators say the truck passed beneath an underpass and, upon exiting that underpass, was flipped by strong winds. The driver was able to escape without injury.

Severe weather moved through the Ozarks Thursday afternoon. Along with this instance near Conway, many viewers reported strong winds and scattered debris in the Bolivar, Missouri area as well. Electric cooperatives in the area quickly reported power outages in multiple Southwest Missouri counties.