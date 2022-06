SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The search is over for a swimmer who went missing in Lake Springfield Tuesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said John Hance, 35, was swimming near the Low Head Dam around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The report stated after Hance jumped into the water he began to struggle and went underwater.

The Springfield Fire Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol’s water rescue teams located Hance’s body around 8:45 p.m.

The Springfield Police Department is handling the investigation.