MSHP: Fewer crashes but more traffic-related deaths during Thanksgiving Weekend 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Over the course of this most recent holiday weekend, one of the busiest travel periods of the year, Highway Patrol Troopers in Missouri saw fewer crashes and injuries; but saw and increase in fatalities, DWIs and drug arrests.

2019 2020 Crashes 404 321 Injuries 166 72 Fatalities 7 9 DWI 94 100 Drug Arrests 63 78 All information courtesy of The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Public Information and Education Division

According to The Missouri State Highway Patrol, the official Thanksgiving travel period began at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 and ended at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29.

During that time, troopers saw nine deaths across the state. One of those occurred in the Springfield area on Thanksgiving Day. 52-year-old Daniel Roberts died after the car he was riding in was hit by another vehicle on Glenstone Ave. in Springfield.

In 2020, Troopers saw fewer than half the number of traffic-related injuries reported the year before.