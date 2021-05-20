MSHP arrest man connected to Springfield death investigation after accident in Ozark

OZARK, Mo. — A man connected to a death investigation is under arrest after a car crash in Ozark on May 19, 2021, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Around 6: 30 p.m. on Wednesday, The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a vehicle was heading eastbound on Longview Road in Ozark when it began to make a left turn when it was overtaken.

The vehicle with the arrested suspect attempted to pass the first vehicle and struck the front of the vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road, hit a pole and overturned coming to a rest on its passenger side.

Right now KOLR 10 is working to learn which death investigation the suspect is connected to.