MSHP announce only written tests will be given

MISSOURI — During this time of health safety, Missouri State Highway Patrol suspended driver road testing at all locations on March 17, 2020, to March 31, 2020, but the written test will continue.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the patrol is monitoring COVID-19 pandemic and will notify the public on further testing information after March 31, 2020, as it becomes available.

The patrol restricts the number of applicants allowed in each facility as well as social distancing measures.

The patrol is requesting members that have been self-quarantined, diagnosed, or in contact with COVID-19 to refrain from taking a written examination.

For more information on the current Driver Examination, click here.

And information regarding CDL Examination visit here.