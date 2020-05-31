Mountain View man arrested after leading officials to possible woman’s remains in Mark Twain National Forest

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — On May 21, 2020, a suspect led investigators to the Mark Twain National Forest in Ozark County of possible human remains of Brittany Gorman’s, according to Texas County Sheriff press release.

A Texas County Prosecutor filed a charge to Dylan Hanger, 28, of Mountain View, Missouri with second degree and tampering with physical evidence.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey’s said, “The tragic outcome of this investigation is not what I had hoped and prayed for since Brittany was reported missing. I want to commend the investigative team of Deputies, National Park Service Special Agents and Rangers, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators and surrounding law enforcement agencies that worked extensively over past ten days to find Brittany and ultimately seek justice upon her behalf. I am also thankful to the public for providing information to the investigative team throughout this process.”

Texas County Sheriff’s Office assisted the investigation with National Park Service Investigative Services Branch and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to Buck Hollow when Gorman’s pick up truck was found within the Ozark National Scenic Riverways at Buck Hollow. Hanger is jailed in Texas County without a bond.