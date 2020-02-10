Mountain Grove Fire Department help save life of car crash victim

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. — The Mountain Grove Fire Department helped extract a victim of a car crash who was pinned inside the vehicle.

In a Facebook post made by the MGFD, they said yesterday, 2/9/2020, they were called to the scene of a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, the car was laying on its side and smashed between two trees.

“This was no easy scenario, but with all our training and experience we worked as a team to extract the victim,” the post said.

They said it took 19 minutes of cutting the vehicle to get the victim out. Some of the tools used were the “jaws of life,” scissors, Sawzall and glass master.

“The way the vehicle came to rest, the damage it sustained, and how the victim was pinned made this extraction very hard but we prevailed,” the post said.

The MGFD said Mercy EMS, state troopers and good samaritans helped them save a life.

